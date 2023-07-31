Ship-shape: Trad-tastic Titanic Ceili a noteworthy success in the docklands

Family event celebrating traditional music, song and dance at The Titanic Slipways on Belfast’s Maritime Mile.

The Titanic Slipways came alive to the sights and sounds of Belfast TradFest’s Titanic Ceili.

Yesterday’s family event celebrated traditional music, song and dance.

The event included an outdoor ceilí with sets called by Ronan Eastwood, and a traditional music stage with performances by The Blackwater Ceili Band, Niall Hanna and Ciara Fox.

Others taking part included Belfast Wren Boys Cleamairí Feirste, Ards CCE and the Glengormley School of Traditional Music.

Spectators enjoyed old-style traditional dance demonstrations, children’s maritime art workshops, face painters and a live five-hour traditional music session on the deck of the SS Nomadic.

There will also be free musical performances every Sunday throughout August between noon and 5pm at various locations along the Maritime Mile, which takes in Belfast’s docklands.

Venues include the award-winning SoundYard next to the Odyssey and Abercorn Marina, historic Hamilton Dock, RiverBox on the Titanic Slipways and the new Terrace at AC Hotel Belfast.

Kicking off on August 6, emerging local singer-songwriters will perform along the mile, including Cathal Francis, Lucy Bell, Roise and Sasha Samara.