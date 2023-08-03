Sinead O’Connor’s body released to family as they prepare for funeral

Family members are looking into the possibility of giving the singer a Muslim funeral, the Sunday World understands

Sinead O'Connor on stage at The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in 2019, one of her last ever shows.

Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral is likely to be held later this week as her body has now been released to her family.

John Thompson, the clerk of the London Inner South district for Southwark Coroners Court, confirmed to The Irish Times that an “autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death” before the release of her body to her family.

Mr Thompson said the autopsy report may not be received “for some weeks”, according to a statement issued on behalf of the senior coroner, Andrew Harris.

The statement said the conclusion will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened into her death.

Sunday World understands that family members are looking into the possibility of giving the singer a Muslim funeral as she has converted to Islam in recent years.

Under Muslim decree a body must be interred within three days of death, or in this case releases from autopsy procedures.

Sinead (56) was found dead by police in Brixton, south London, last Wednesday, sparking a huge outpouring of grief both in Ireland and abroad.

Tributes were paid to the Nothing Compares 2U stars from President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and numerous celebrities.

The Dubliner had moved to London in recent weeks, having up until then lived in Co Roscommon and prior to that spent some time near a village in Co Wicklow after selling her home in Bray.

Vigils were held for Sinead in Dublin and London in the past week.

The video of Nothing Compare 2U was shown to the crowd before throw-in at the All-Ireland final in Croke Park between Dublin and Kerry last Sunday, and when the Dubs won her version of Molly Malone was one of several celebratory songs played over the tannoy system.