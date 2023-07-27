Sinéad O’Connor’s unusual relationship with Sinn Fein, from criticising Gerry Adams to querying partition policies

Then Sinn Fein Leader Gerry Adams and Sinead O'Connor at the gathering of 20th Anniversary of the March on the British Embassy in 1989. (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection)

The late singer Sinéad O’Connor had an unusual relationship with Sinn Fein dating back to the 1980s.

In 1989 the Irish vocalist declared her support for the IRA, only to retract the statement a year later.

She would later explain that she was too young at the time to understand the situation in Northern Ireland.

"I was very, very young and I didn't know what I was talking about,” she said.

“Obviously one has compassion and understanding of the circumstances that drive people to violence. But y'know, especially for someone like me who'd come from violence, to talk like that was b******s.”

In 1993 the Nothing Compares 2 U hit-maker took part in protests following the IRA’s bombing of Warrington that killed two children.

Towards the end of 2014 O’Connor announced that she intended to join Sinn Fein and called on Gerry Adams and other veteran republicans to step down from the party leadership.

It came at a time when Adams was facing criticism over his handling of two sexual abuse cases. One involved his brother Liam, who was convicted of sexually assaulting his daughter when she was a child.

The other related to Mairia Cahill, who alleged she was raped by an IRA member when she was a teenager.

In a social media post in December 2014, O’Connor compared the leadership of Sinn Fein to that of the Catholic Church and called on party “elders” to step down “in the same way the last pope did”.

She added: “There’d be a zillion per cent increase in membership of Sinn Fein if the leadership were handed over to those born from 1983-1985 onward and no one associated in people’s minds with frightful things. Frightful things belong where they are now, in the past.”

In January 2015 the singer announced she was withdrawing her application to join the party following discussions with two Sinn Fein officials.

Through her official Facebook account O’Connor accused the party of not being serious about ending partition and said that “it makes no sense for Sinn Fein to speak of sovereignty and water but not speak of ending partition”.

She added: “It makes no sense to plan now for next year’s [Easter Rising] centenary, while not speaking now about the end of partition. I think Sinn Fein could risk being braver.

“If you seem afraid of the subject, how on earth are you gonna convince anyone who is more afraid? i.e. the vast majority of residents of the Republic.”