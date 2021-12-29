Singer Ryan McMullan apologises to fans after Derry gig cancelled due to strong winds

Singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan has apologised to fans after he had to cancel his gig in Derry on Wednesday evening as a result of high winds affecting Northern Ireland.

The Portaferry artist, who has supported Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol was due to play two shows at Ebrington Square in the city from 6.30pm.

However, in a video he posted on social media, the frustrated singer had to announce the disappointing news to his fans.

“Tonight’s show in Derry has been cancelled. We were in the car ready to leave and got a phone call to hear that the winds have ruined the marquee so we can’t do the show,” he said.

“If it is not one thing it's another. Whenever the restrictions came in we had to do two shows and we were like that’s fine, just make sure the gig happens.

“Woke up this morning, everyone did their tests for covid, everybody is negative, show ready to go, excited and then we find out this. I am so sorry.

“I know everybody made plans I don’t want to cancel this. If we could do the show in any way I promise we would.

“There will be a new date I just don’t know when it is going to be yet so if you want to hold onto your tickets please do.

“I am so sorry.”

The singer said anyone wishing to get a refund on their ticket should contact the provider for information on how to do so.

A statement on the Another Big Weekend page added: “Ryan Mc Mullan Concert, Comedy Club, Bavarian Beer Tent.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, with gusts of up to 60mph, our Pavillon structure to house our concerts has been damaged, thus making it unsafe to hold any concerts/ events over the festive period.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.”