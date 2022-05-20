Singer Ryan McMullan ready to hit the road after ‘pretty dark’ time

Musician set for headline tour and to release debut album following Covid break

Co Down singer/songwriter Ryan McMullan has told how he struggled with low mood early last year when the Covid pandemic forced him into ‘confinement’ and off the road.

The rising Portaferry star, who’s been lauded by musicians Foy Vance and Gary Lightbody, said not being able to perform or tour for many months became a “burden” and that “things got pretty dark” as the music industry took a huge hit.

McMullan had been planning to release his debut album but the outbreak of Covid put the brakes on its launch. However, the period off gave him more time to work on the album and now Redesign is all set for release on August 26.

To coincide with the long-awaited release of Redesign, McMullan — currently gigging across Europe — will take to the road again in a huge headline tour. He’ll kick off at Custom House Square in Belfast on Saturday, August 27 before touring the UK and Ireland, the States and Canada. Early next year the tour will take him back to Europe and then onto Australia.

And McMullan, who’s regularly on the road, says he can’t wait to unveil his new material from Redesign to his fans.

“I’m so excited to finally announce the release date of my debut album,” he said.

“After what has felt like a decade of promises, it finally gets its time and I’m very happy that we’ve got here at last.”

Describing the hiatus from gigging as “surreal”, McMullan spoke about the dark times when he was confined to his home, but the benefits that followed.

“Initially I thought it was going to be a wee three-month holiday, then it became six months and that was enough, but then it got pushed back for another year,” he said.

“That’s when things got really low for me, around January 2021. It just became a real burden. I felt confined creatively. I was a prisoner in my house, a lovely house with my family there too, but still, it was confinement and I felt stuck there.

“Things got pretty dark and there are a few songs on the album that let people into that. It was definitely a tough spell but ultimately, and I was quite surprised at this, there were as many pros as there were cons.

“In a way life became better generally, I got to make the album and redesign my future.”

McMullan has already released one single, Static, from the soon-to-be-launched debut album and a second one, Real Love, is out today. The young singer duets with Beoga’s Niamh Dunne on the track which she also co-wrote. Recorded in Bannview Studios, Portglenone, it’s the first of two songs written with members of Beoga that made it on to the record.

Real Love explores knowing when it’s right to walk away from something.

“That could be a relationship or the end of a relationship, or a friendship or even a job,” explains McMullan.

“When you know you know. We’ve all been there.”

The process of recording the album was shown in the documentary Debut, directed by award-winning filmmaker Brendan J. Byrne and shown last year at Galway Film Fleadh and on the BBC. The film centres around a four-day recording and listening session in Cruit Island, Co Donegal at the end of 2019, where Ryan and his team assessed all the songs competing for a place on the album.

Among the team featured in the documentary was friend and mentor Foy Vance and it was through the Guiding Light singer that McMullan found himself appearing in a recent episode of Derry Girls. Vance made a cameo as the lead singer of a band at a school reunion disco, attended by Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah while McMullan popped up as the band’s pianist.

“I got a call from Foy saying ‘Hey man, do you fancy playing the piano for a TV thing, dressed up as a Nineties band?’, said McMullan.

“He didn’t say what it was though. Foy loves to surprise you and it was a great surprise.

“It was so much fun to appear in Derry Girls but it was hard not being able to laugh at seeing Foy dressed up as that character.

“We got there in the end though.”

Ryan McMullan’s debut album Redesign is out August 26. New single Real Love is out Friday, May 20. He headlines Custom House Square on August 27