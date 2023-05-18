Singer Ryan McMullan to headline Belfast’s Ulster Hall this December

Singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan will headline a show in the Ulster Hall this December following a string of sell-out dates across Belfast.

The singer has been kept busy over the past year with performances at two sold out gigs in Ormeau Park alongside Belsonic shows with Dermot Kennedy,

He also played two nights at the Waterfront Hall and completed a sell-out Irish tour, including two Custom House Square shows.

Ryan has confirmed he will take to the stage in the Ulster Hall on Friday December 15.

Commonly referred to as “one of the most exciting young singer-songwriters around” Ryan is best known for his tracks ‘Come Over Love’ and ‘Static.’

He also released his debut album Redesign last year and was supposed to embark on a worldwide tour prior to the Covid pandemic.

Taking to social media after the announcement of the December gig, the singer said: “Nothing beats a hometown gig.”

Tickets for the performance go on sale on Friday via the Ulster Hall and Ticketmaster.ie.