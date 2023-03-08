Singer Winnie Ama on her glass half-full outlook ahead of TEDxStormont talk

Sponsors Selina Wallace of Smarts Agency (left) and James Gunn from Herbert Smith Freehills with compere Sarah Travers ahead of the 10th anniversary of TEDxStormont

Winnie Ama’s reaction to being asked to participate in an upcoming TEDxStormont talk on March 25 was a resounding “yes”.

Apt, given this year’s overriding theme — Yes — as we look to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement.

It’s also apt because the performer is very much a glass half-full in terms of outlook.

“I was 100% yes, definitely. I have never done anything like that before. But I am a naturally yes person. I like to say yes and work it out later so I said, yes, no doubt, if you think I can do it, I’m in!” she laughs.

On March 25 other speakers including Sky News senior Ireland correspondent David Blevins, solo sailor Joan Mulloy and theatre director Matthew McElhinney will share their ideas on hope, peace and possibility for Northern Ireland and beyond.

“It is fantastic to be joined by some of the most inspiring and respected individuals from various fields at this year’s TEDxStormont, taking place in the historic backdrop of the Great Hall at Stormont,” says Eva Grosman, curator of TEDxStormont.

“We can certainly feel a sense of expectancy and excitement ahead of our 10th anniversary event. Our fantastic speakers will help us to imagine how ideas, solutions and fresh opportunities for change and progress are always within reach.”

Continuing the theme, Winnie explains her talk will concern what happens when you say yes.

“I’m just naturally that way inclined, and most of the things that I’ve done, especially in recent years, have been just out of pure curiosity and thinking what would happen if I just go for that thing, rather than making a plan and going for it,” says Winnie, who released single Don’t Worry at the end of September.

“I think lots of people assume that when you achieve things it’s been a lifelong dream. And for me, it hasn’t; I just go with the flow.

“If there’s an opportunity I take it and work out how to do my best in every situation. There’ll be lots of little stories and things I’ve figured out along the way.

“In most things I just like to see what would happen ‘if’. And it’s never really turned up bad. The worst thing that ever happens is you don’t continue the thing or you don’t do it again, or you learn that it’s now what you want.

“There’s always a way to learn something, and if you learn, you improve. Best case scenario: it’s something I like to do, I want to do again and I do. So far it’s going very well just saying yes even though there is always an element of fear of ‘have I gone too far?’

“Also, I don’t like stress. I think sometimes when you overthink things and plan too hard it becomes stressful. Also making a plan doesn’t mean that the plan can’t change and you can’t change direction as well.”

Performer Winnie Ama

It’s been an especially busy time for the artist, recently back from Boston and New York showcasing our music and culture.

As part of the special Sound Out Belfast showcase, Winnie, along with Joshua Burnside, New Pagans and Andrea Magee, celebrated the city’s designation as a Unesco City of Music.

“It went so well,” says Winnie.

“It was Boston and New York and I’d never been to either.

“I’ve also never travelled with other performers; usually you’d just meet them at the event.

“I learned so much from them. It was spectacular; like one of those really surreal out-of-body experiences. It’s great to be able to show other people who we are — completely different, a perfect mix, and loads of really good characters as well.

“Everyone was very surprised, that was the main reaction; they were impressed and surprised about the variety coming out of Northern Ireland.”

In January in the Belfast Telegraph music writer Edwin McFee described Winnie as a “modern day Renaissance woman”, and she’s featured in several publications as one to watch in the industry.

She confirms it’s an exciting time to be involved in music.

“I think it’s honestly the best time in history. There’s a real strong and deep community,” agrees Winnie.

“The perception, I think, of the music industry from the outside is that it’s really cut-throat, aggressive, narcissistic, and in Northern Ireland I think it’s really not that. I think maybe it’s too small to get up to too much nonsense, because everybody knows everybody.

“People are so open handed with their advice and their genuine support. It doesn’t feel like — and it never should feel like — a competition; it’s more a community.

“People want to create a scene and want to create a space where there’s room for everybody. It’s a very warm place and somewhere where you can make a mistake and someone will help you fix it rather than laugh in your face.”

And on International Women’s Day, the performer says it’s a great time to be a female in the industry.

“It’s still not equal; everything is still weighted in favour of men. [But] I feel like men are feeling less protective of their space and more aware that it’s not a direct competition with women.

“I think there’s more understanding that hearing from different voices is a good thing rather than a negative thing and people want more variety rather than less.

“[It’s great] Having access to data, there’s so many reports like, reports of festival line-ups and gig line-ups and radio plays. So you can see the change or the lack of change and where other voices are needed to be heard to create something more interesting.”

Does she feel a level of expectation with the idea of being someone to watch?

“I think it’s more like anticipation,” says Winnie.

“I don’t feel any pressure; I’m making a little bit of momentum and hopefully it continues. It’s like a nice thing to be recognised. I definitely feel I’m up and coming, I’m definitely not anywhere near made it. But it’s very nice to be acknowledged. Again, it’s that nice, warm feeling of people who I’ve been looking at and following, then looking back.”

For the performer, it’s “95% about the journey and 5% about the destination”.

“Destination is a moment and the journey is the majority of everything else,” she adds.

“And also the journey is where all the learning points are and all the adventures are and all the good stuff is. I’m way more about the journey than any kind of destination, I don’t really have any destination fixed in mind.”

She talks about setting specific goals and why she finds enjoying what comes her way “more fun and way less stressful”.

“Whenever I finished school, I did have a goal and it was very simple. My goal was to make £30,000 a year by the time I was 30 years old. It’s just so arbitrary,” she laughs.

“I don’t think it makes sense because if there’s something else better around the corner then you might miss it if you’re focused on one thing.”

TEDxStormont, sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills, takes place on March 25. Tickets and more information are available from www.tedxstormont.com. For more information on Winnie, see Instagram.com/winnie_ama_