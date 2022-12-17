Singing Lyra McKee home: David Holmes’ soundtrack on film befitting of a bright talent taken far too soon

The Lyra McKee film has an inspiring soundtrack by the composer David Holmes

If you were tearful during the Lyra McKee documentary film, then the final three minutes surely had you in bits. It was the voice of Sinead O’Connor over the end credits, emotionally raw, singing Lyra home.

The song is called Trouble of the World, made famous by the gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, known as queen of the spirituals. Her version had featured in the 1959 film, Imitation of Life, a story about racism and regret.

When O’Connor was preparing to release the track as a single in 2020, she had thought of the Black Lives Matter movement and the horrendous death of George Floyd, crying for his mother. “He called all the mothers,” she told Mojo magazine.

“It made me feel that this was the right time to release a record, because my Mahalia was a very strong mothering figure and a huge figure in the civil rights movement.”

In 2018, O’Connor began working on recording sessions in Belfast with the composer and producer David Holmes.

A series of powerful tracks were sketched out, getting ready for her first album since 2014. Understandably, the death of her son Shane in January of this year has caused the project to be postponed.

It was Holmes who had suggested putting Trouble of the World at the end of the Lyra film. It was an inspired idea.

David Holmes composed the soundtrack for Lyra

The documentary, directed by Alison Millar, summons up the spirit of Lyra, uncovering her voice in family clips, on her old Dictaphone, plus the video archives and public events.

Her personality rises large over the work, leaving no doubt as to her potential.

We know how the film ends, that Lyra died from a dissident bullet in Derry in 2019. The film takes energy from her sense of mission as a young journalist and her ability to find hope in challenging times.

Millar’s friendship with Lyra and her empathy with the family has given a great depth to the story.

Her access lets us witness the decline of Lyra’s mother Joan in the months after the loss of her daughter.

So, the storyline has a double tragedy built into it. When you hear the playback of Trouble in the World at the very end, the two losses are met and sadness fills the cinema.

A day after the killing of Lyra, Holmes had spoken to the Irish Independent.

“That was absolutely horrendous,” he said. “A human being is a human being, but to find out how talented she was… and it sounds like she was at the beginning of an incredible career. It’s just so f*****g senseless. And for what?”

Holmes later heard about the plans for a documentary and contacted Millar.

She told Movies.ie: “He called me one day and said he wanted to do the soundtrack; he didn’t want money. It wasn’t about the money, he wanted to do it for Lyra. He felt every scene, every transition. All these things kept it easy because you have to focus on the challenges of making the film.”

Holmes’ original music helps to guide you through the film, alongside Millar’s direction and the editing skills of Chloe Lambourne.

Lesser documentaries try to bully the viewers into reactions, but David’s soundtrack is tender and subtle. He even includes one of his older tracks that remembers his late parents, The Ballad of Sarah and Jack.

Holmes has been soundtracking the conflict since 1995, when he created the track No Man’s Land after watching the Guildford Four film, In The Name of the Father.

His art has been integral to Troubles-themed films like Resurrection Man (1998), Hunger (2008) and ’71 (2014). All the while, he has been releasing solo records and collaborating with directors such as Steven Soderbergh and Michael Winterbottom.

Holmes won a Bafta Award in 2019 for his work on the Killing Eve TV series. He accepted it with his co-composer Keefus Ciancia. Alongside vocalist Jade Vincent, these artists release their soundtrack and additional work as Unloved.

Their 2022 album, The Pink Album, is another leftfield project that hails classic girl bands like the Shangri-Las, swirling and futuristic.

Holmes’ strike rate is impressive. He has worked with Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream and Jarvis Cocker.

Eventually, a brilliant Sinead O’Connor album will appear and so will a luminous Holmes’ track called Emotionally Clear.

This year he delivered the music for the Boris Johnson drama, This England, starring Sir Kenneth Branagh. Next year sees the release of a John Banville homage to classic 1930s film noir called Marlowe, starring Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange. There’s an ongoing film project called Children of Beirut with producer Brendan Byrne.

Within this productive flow, the Lyra film has a significance to Holmes and to Belfast. He gave her the respect and the art that she merits. Now, there are other stories to visualise.

“I feel really comfortable in this world,” he told me earlier this year.

“I put that down to growing up in the Troubles and not being allowed out. And then suddenly, around 1981, there was this thing called a VHS recorder and there were video libraries opening in people’s houses. And all the pirate copies. And I lived about a 30-second walk from one of those.

“I would devour two or three movies a day. I was introduced to really great stuff, like Marathon Man, and watching Quadrophenia for the first time. It really changed my life.

“Growing up in the Troubles in Belfast was a horror picture. But it didn’t stop the weirdos and the freaks and the outcasts,” he added.