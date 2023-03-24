Sir Elton John lands in Liverpool for Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

Sir Elton John performs on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has landed in Liverpool as he is set for more UK dates.

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter with 10 UK number ones, including Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, will also play London, Belfast and Glasgow throughout the next few months.

Sir Elton John on screens at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

Taking to the stage at the 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Thursday, Sir Elton was dressed in a glittery tailcoat jacket as he was heard singing Bennie And The Jets.

Before the concert, he told his Instagram followers: “I’m back baby! See you tonight, Liverpool!”

Sir Elton will also play on Friday in the city before heading to Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Sunday and the SSE Arena, Belfast on Friday March 31.

He then lands in London for dates at the O2 Arena between April 2 and May 30 before ending his UK tour dates on June 18 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro venue.

Sir Elton John on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

His North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was filled with pyrotechnics, spectacular visuals and several guest appearances including Dua Lipa.

The series of shows came to an end at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2022.

Sir Elton said in December “there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans” than playing his final UK show at Glastonbury.

The veteran pop superstar will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 25 for his first performance at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset.