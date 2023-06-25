Sir Elton John takes to Glastonbury stage for ‘special and emotional’ show

Sir Elton John said he never thought he would play Glastonbury as he took to the Pyramid Stage for a “special and emotional” show.

The superstar arrived on stage in a gold suit and took a seat at the piano as fireworks went off, before he launched into a rendition of Pinball Wizard.

The show is billed as the 76-year-old’s final UK gig, before he retires from touring at the end of his Farwell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Sir Elton John performing on the Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

After performing The Bitch Is Back, Sir Elton told the crowd: “I never thought I would ever play Glastonbury and here I am.

“It’s a very special and emotional night for me because it might be my last show ever in England, so I had better play well and I had better entertain you, you’ve been standing there so long and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything.”

He then launched into renditions of Benny And The Jets, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish previously revealed the singer was to be joined by four special guests during his headline set.

Britney Spears, Eminem and Dua Lipa are among the musicians rumoured to be joining him on stage.

Lil Nas X and Blondie delivered storming sets on the Pyramid Stage before Sir Elton’s appearance, while Yusuf/Cat Stevens played the prestigious tea-time legends slot, taking festival-goers on a melodic journey through the ages during his set.

After travelling the globe on his marathon tour over the past few years, Sir Elton said Glastonbury would be a “fitting way” to say goodbye to his British fans.