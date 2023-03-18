Sir Rod Stewart cancels Australian performance due to viral infection

Sir Rod Stewart said he has cancelled a performance in Australia due to having a ‘viral infection’ (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Sir Rod Stewart said he has cancelled a performance in Australia due to being told he has a “viral infection”.

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter, who has had six number one hits in the UK charts including Baby Jane and Maggie May, was due to sing at the venue A Day On The Green in Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong.

He posted a statement on Twitter that he was “absolutely downhearted” to be “disappointing” fans and is working hard to return to the stage.

Sir Rod added: “Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing.

“I’m only human and sometimes (I) get sick just like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the mend and back on stage.”

American musician Cyndi Lauper, 69, and New Zealand singer John Stevens, 61, were due to appear alongside the British star.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sir Rod is next due to play AEC Arena in Adelaide on Tuesday before doing five more Australian dates, which include stops in Mt Cotton and Sydney.

He then will perform in New Zealand, Mexico, the US, Ireland, UK and Spain between April and September.

A previous statement, cancelling the show, by Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment read: “We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience to ticket holders.

“A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week.”

Sir Rod previously postponed his Australian tour dates last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic saying he was “absolutely gutted”.

His latest album, The Tears Of Hercules, released in 2021, reached number five in the UK charts.