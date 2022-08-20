Sir Van Morrison delights Belfast fans at city gig

Sir Van returned to his home city for the concert

Thousands of Sir Van Morrison fans packed Belfast’s Custom House Square on Friday night as the 76-year-old returned to his home city for the concert.

The special headline show from the Brown Eyed Girl singer saw him play a collection of his best-loved hits as local rock and soul band The Gold Tips also warmed up the crowd as the support act.

Fans came out in force for the city centre show as they danced and sang along to Sir Van’s signature jazz sound and his band of expert musicians.

The singer released his 43rd studio album earlier this year with What’s It Gonna Take?, and is about to embark on another series of gigs across the United States of America.

Earlier this month it emerged Sir Van is challenging a ruling that his legal battle with Health Minister Robin Swann should be heard without a jury.