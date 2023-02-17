Six songs not directly about Northern Ireland, but we’ve taken them to our hearts anyway

After Rihanna’s comeback at the Super Bowl, Gillian Halliday takes a look at the singer and other artists who have tracks that have been adopted as unofficial NI anthems

Ed Sheeran performs on stage at Odyssey Arena on October 8, 2014 in Belfast (Photo by Carrie Davenport/Redferns via Getty Images) — © Redferns via Getty Images

Singer Neil Diamond after singing Sweet Caroline during eighth inning during National League vs American League game at Citi Field. (Photo by John Iacono /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) — © Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima

Kate Bush's Running up that Hill is a popular song her. (Photo by ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images) — © ZIK Images/United Archives via G

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) — © Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna’s return to performing live at the Super Bowl signalled her return to music after a hiatus that has seen the Barbadian star focus on other projects such as her hugely successful beauty brand, Fenty — as well as take on motherhood. Her 14-minute half-time show that saw the performer, who revealed her baby bump that broke the internet, as she strutted and stomped her way through 12 heart-pumping hits from Work, All of the Lights and Rude Boy.

There was one though, that probably stood out to people in Northern Ireland and that was her 2011 mega-hit We Found Love — a collaboration with Calvin Harris. Although the lyrics have no direct connection to here, the song has been adopted by Northern Ireland because the video was filmed on these shores.

Yet Rihanna’s not the only artist who has had a hit that somehow has become a local anthem. Here’s a round-up of songs not about here, but we’ve taken them to our hearts anyway.

We Found Love, Rihanna

Back in 2011, it was the ‘summer of RiRi’ for Northern Ireland. The star sent fans here into a frenzy when Rihanna rocked up with a film crew at New Lodge to shoot scenes for the video. A huge crowd gathered to watch the performer in an old car as the driver — her partner in the video — did handbrake turns.

If that wasn’t enough, it was scenes she shot in a field in Bangor that ended up making worldwide headlines. The field’s owner, farmer Alan Graham objected to nudity on his land and he asked for Rihanna and the crew to leave. Paparazzi shots show the star, clad in a bandana-style bra top, shake hands with Alan.

Showing us what a pro — and actually respectful person — she is. The controversy didn’t harm We Found Love’s release though, and the resulting video — for which Rihanna had briefed its director to find “somewhere ugly and make it beautiful” — sparked a huge debate here. It was raw, rough — a blend of American and Northern Irish imagery — and at the time, Rihanna said it was her most personal video to date. The reason the track resonated so much in Northern Ireland, and why we’ve adopted as one of our unofficial anthems, are the lyrics: ‘We found love/In a hopeless place’. If there’s ever a single lyric that can sum up Northern Ireland’s post-Troubles transformation, without directly saying it, It’s We Found Love.

Everlasting Love, Love Affair

No one could fail to raise a smile while watching the final scenes of Sir Kenneth Branagh’s cinematic love letter to the city of his birth, Belfast.

The climax of the film sees Jamie Dornan’s Pa serenade Caitriona Balfe’s Ma with the 1967 track made famous by Love Affair. It’s the unadulterated sense of happiness and joy that radiates out from the screen that had everyone in Northern Ireland shed tears of delight.

The determination of the family to establish their lives in England was a sober reminder of how many people left here to escape the Troubles, yet the party also shows that communities —against the odds — embraced moments of celebration. And boy, do we still make the most of them. As Branagh himself explained, he choose the song, because he wanted it to be a “message of hope”.

Jamie Doran performing Everlasting Love in Belfast

Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

When this 2017 Ed Sheeran’s hit was released, it had revellers singing and dancing along to the insanely catchy track in pubs and clubs all throughout the country.

Yet it was only five years later, when its Northern Irish connection was revealed in a court case of all the unlikely scenarios. Sheeran and his Shape of You co-writers, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and producer Steve McCutcheon faced accusations in 2022 that they had ripped off the 2015 song, Oh Why by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue. The case lasted an amazing 11 days, and ended with the singer, who has Irish links, call for an end to “baseless claims” of plagiarism.

It was the testimony of McDaid, a native of Derry, that had everyone here interested though when he revealed the track —which is Spotify’s first song to hit 3m listens — had been inspired by his home city where the phrase, ‘Look at the shape of ye’ is commonplace. “It’s a phrase used in Derry, where I come from. I am sensitive to objectification and I was not keen on ‘in love with your body’, so I suggested the more abstract ‘shape of you’, although both appear in the song in its finished form,” McDaid told the court.

The judge ruled in Sheeran and McDaid’s favour, and Shape of You, which the songwriter had originally envisaged being performed by Rihanna or Little Mix, became the bestselling UK song of 2017.

Sweet Caroline, Neil Diamond

This 1969 hit was apparently written by Diamond after being inspired by JFK’s daughter, Caroline, who was aged 11 when the song was first released — although explanations for the song’s origins have differed over the decade.

What’s not in doubt, however, is that it has been the anthem for the Northern Ireland football team for two decades and as such is synonymous with the Green and White Army who belt it out wherever the team plays.

In 2021, however, NI fans were left irritated to say the least when the song was unveiled as the anthem for England following the team’s win against Germany during the Euros. It all started when DJ Tony Perry played the Neil Diamond hit at Wembley. Such was the furore on this side of the Irish sea, the DJ later apologised for stealing NI’s unofficial football anthem.

Rhythm is a Dancer, Snap

Let’s face it when this 90s classic plays in a nightclub everyone gets up to dance along, but when it emerged that former NI Secretary of State Julian Smith — widely regarded as our most popular SoS since the late Mo Mowlam — used to listen to this Euro techno classic to get himself psyched up for heavy-going late night politic talks, he endeared himself even more with the public here.

Tory MP Smith — who is widely credited with playing a crucial role in restoring devolution here after a three-year impasse (not the current one, obviously) — revealed the track holds some special significance with him during an in-depth interview with William Crawley on BBC Radio Ulster in 2020.

“The one I was listening to the most when I was going through the latter end of the Stormont talks — when I was trying to persuade Arlene (Foster), when I was trying to call on votes with Michelle (O’Neill), when I was rushing down to Derry to see Colum (Eastwood), was Rhythm is a Dancer,” he told the broadcaster.

“I would sit in the back of the truck with the protection people in the front and a special advisor fed up with the sight of me from the long days beside me, with this in my headphones.”

Smith also recalled being boozed up from an afternoon in the pub when he was handed the NI top post by Boris Johnson, who later rather unceremoniously ousted the popular politician from the SoS role.

His revelation about Rhythm is a Dancer, however, has gone down in one of NI’s quirkier political history chapters.

Snap!

Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush

Still undergoing a renaissance after this epic track was used to great effect in Stranger Things 4, Bush was subsequently introduced to a new generation of music fans who have embraced her idiosyncrasies and ability to tell stories through music.

So much so, Running Up That Hill finally became a number one hit in the UK 37 years after its release.

And nothing captures “thunder in hearts” more than a Lambeg drum which Kate used to make the record.

The rather mythical tale of how Running Up That Hill was made tells how Bush commissioned a Lambeg drum from a shop on Sandy Row called Drum Sounds after watching a documentary on marching bands in Northern Ireland.

She made a request via record label EMI, which was passed on to Mike Edgar, a member of Belfast post-punk band Cruella De Ville, also signed to the label.

The drum features in the introduction of Running Up That Hill and also on the second single to be released from Hounds Of Love, Cloudbusting.