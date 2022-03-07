Ska legends Madness returning to Belfast for Custom House Square gig

Ska legends Madness are set to return to Belfast with a headline summer show, it was announced on Monday.

The Nutty Boys will bring their back catalogue of two-tone tunes to Custom House Square on Sunday, August 7.

Led by legendary frontman Suggs, the band – which formed in the mid to late 1970s – are one of the top 20 selling UK groups of all time, with seven top 10 albums, 22 top 20 hits and over six million album sales to their name.

Over the last few years, the House of Fun hitmakers have enjoyed much renewed success with a gold-selling Can’t Touch Us Now album and sell out shows for their compilation Full House.

Encompassing the length and breadth of their stellar career and released in November 2017, Full House captures the iconic ska band’s much-loved recorded output to date.

Since the release of their last best of in 2012, Madness’ career has continued to go from strength-to-strength with the release of the critically acclaimed, top five album ‘Can’t Touch Us Now’.

Containing hit singles from both of those albums, and unfolding largely in chronological order, Full House features 42 of the songs that have made Madness one of the nation’s best loved bands.

Kicking off with 1979’s The Prince and wrapping with 2017’s Another Version of Me, the album takes in bona-fide classics such as One Step Beyond, Our House, Night Boat to Cairo, It Must Be Love and Can’t Touch Us Now along the way.

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10am from Ticketmaster.