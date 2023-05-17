Slowthai’s name removed from UK festival line-ups after court appearance

Slowthai’s name removed from UK festival line-ups following court appearance (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Slowthai has been removed from the line-ups of major UK festivals after appearing in court charged with two counts of rape.

The British rapper had been scheduled to perform at Glastonbury as well as Reading and Leeds this summer.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, was bailed at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15.

On Wednesday, the online line-up for Glastonbury, which had previously featured the artist, no longer included his name.

Slowthai also did not appear on the artist lists for Reading and Leeds festivals, after featuring on previous line-up posters.

The rapper has “categorically” denied the charges and said he is “confident” his name will be cleared.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday, he wrote: “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges.

“I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.

“I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Slowthai was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019.

He has won gongs at the NME Awards and UK Music Video Awards.