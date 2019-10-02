Snoop Dogg to play Belfast SSE Arena concert in 2020

Snoop Dogg has announced a six date UK arena headline tour for April 2020, including a night in Belfast.

The forthcoming tour sees the West Coast rap legend touring in support of his 17th album I Wanna Thank Me, and documentary of the same name, released earlier this year.

The 47-year-old will perform at the SSE Arena on Friday, April 10 2020 following a night a Dublin's 3Arena.

Support will come from special guests Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Irish rap duo Versatile, Obie Trice and D12.

Tickets are available via MJR pre-sale at 9am on Friday, October 4 and go on general sale at 9am Monday, October 7.