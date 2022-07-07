Snow Patrol announce one-off Northern Ireland gig to celebrate Gary Lightbody’s Freedom of Borough award

The Bangor seafront gig is in celebration of Gary Lightbody’s recent accolade of the Freedom of the Borough for the Ards and North Down Borough Council — the highest honour that a council can bestow.

He will receive his award at a special ceremony at Bangor Castle on August 30 with the concert set to take place the next day.

Organised by Open House Festival in partnership with Ards and North Down Borough Council, the concert will take place on the evening of Wednesday August 31, with tickets on sale from Friday July 8.

Gary — who grew up in Bangor — has had a longstanding connection with the new city.

It was where he formed Snow Patrol with fellow Bangorian, Jonny Quinn and he has been active in supporting upcoming musicians from the area and to the work that Open House is doing to help regenerate the city through arts and culture.

The band has played to mass audiences in Bangor’s Ward Park three times in the past fifteen years — in 2007, 2010 and most recently 2019 — but this concert will have a much more intimate feel.

Profits from the event will go to Open House for their re-development of the old Bangor Court House into a non-profit music venue, which is nearing completion.

Gary Lightbody said: “Thank you to Ards and North Down Borough Council for this honour. I was born and grew up in the Borough, and though I may have wandered for a few years, I made my home back in Bangor again.

“Johnny, Nathan and myself are really looking forward to playing on Bangor seafront for the very first time. It’ll be great craic.

“This town, indeed newly minted city, has always been a part of me and always will be. I do still mourn Paul’s chippy on the seafront though.”

For the new Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Karen Douglas, there is a particular synergy to the timing of the concert and the bestowing of the award, as she put Gary forward to receive the honour back in October 2019, along with Councillor Craig Blaney, now the Deputy Mayor.

The two councillors made the proposal on the basis of the outstanding contribution Gary has made to the local area as a musician of international standing, a philanthropist, and a champion of local charitable causes.

“I was Deputy Mayor when Councillor Blaney and I made the proposal,” said Councillor Douglas.

“I’m delighted that the proposal was approved by my fellow council members and thrilled to be serving my Borough as Mayor when the honour is officially conferred.

“Gary Lightbody is an international name, but he is most loved and appreciated by the people of Bangor and the wider Borough and I’m sure they will join me in extending heartfelt congratulations on receiving this award and grateful thanks for everything he does for our local community.”

This is the third time the Freedom of the Borough has been extended since the establishment of Ards and North Down Borough Council in 2015, and the first time it has been awarded to an individual.

It follows the conferment upon Health and Social Care staff in 2018, and the Irish Guards in June of this year.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday July 8. They cost £22.50, including booking fee and charges. Details of support acts will be announced in due course.