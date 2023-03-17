Snow Patrol guitarist goes solo with debut album and new single featuring Biffy Clyro musician

Nathan Connolly, who has been the guitarist with Snow Patrol since 2002, is now set to release his own solo album in April, with his debut single to be released today (Friday 17 March).

The song 'Fires' is a co-write with Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro, who also features on the track.

Connolly began working on a solo album with producer Rocky O'Reilly in his native city of Belfast in 2017.

"I have known Simon since back in my early days with Snow Patrol,” he said.

"The first show I remember playing together was a Zane Lowe MTV Gonzo show in Glasgow in 2003.

"Over the years we occasionally mentioned doing something together at some point. Finally, the opportunity came in the form of Fires. He is extraordinary and came at the song from somewhere I don’t think I would or could have.”

In 2013, Connolly also founded Little Matador, releasing their self-titled album the following year.

Little Matador bandmate Dave Magee also co-wrote the NI musician’s new track ‘Fires’, with what Connolly describes as "an effortless gift for the riff".

Nathan Connolly's album, 'The Strange Order of Things' will be released on April 21, with pre-order available now.

Northern Irish rock band Snow Patrol have gone on to sell 17 million albums, achieve five UK platinum albums, an Ivor Novello award and Grammy and Mercury Music Prize nominations.