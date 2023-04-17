Snow Patrol guitarist Nathan Connolly to finish debut album tour at Belfast’s Limelight

Nathan Connolly will release his debut album on April 21.

Snow Patrol guitarist Nathan Connolly’s debut solo album tour is set to reach its climax on stage at Belfast’s Limelight later this year.

The dates for Nathan’s UK and Ireland tour have been announced this morning, with tickets due to go on sale on Friday morning at 10.00am.

A five-date tour will comprise gigs in Glasgow, Manchester, London and Dublin before culminating in a hometown show at Belfast’s Limelight 2, and will follow the release of Connolly’s debut solo album ‘The Strange Order of Things’.

Belfast native Nathan (42) has been the guitarist with acclaimed Northern Irish rock band Snow Patrol since 2002. Since then, they have gone on to sell 17 million albums, headline festivals, achieve five UK platinum albums, an Ivor Novello award and Grammy and Mercury Music Prize nominations.

In 2013, Connolly founded Little Matador with drummer Paul 'Binzer' Brennan, bassist Gavin Fox and guitarists Troy Stewart and Dave Magee. They released their self-titled album the following year.

Connolly describes his solo album as "trying to understand, make sense and work through events that have led to who I am now: heartache, regret, emotional cost and fatherhood".

Tour dates:

Tuesday June 13:Glasgow - King Tut's

Wednesday June 14: Manchester - Deaf Institute

Thursday June 15: London - Colours

Saturday June 17: Dublin - Whelan's

Sunday June 18: Belfast - Limelight 2