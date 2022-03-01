Snow Patrol joins Lewis Capaldi and Russell Howard for Latitude 2022 line-up

Lewis Capaldi and Russell Howard will be the headline comedy and music acts.

Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol will be playing this year’s Latitude festival.(MattEachus/Latitude/PA)

Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Russell Howard are among the first round of acts announced for the Latitude festival this year.

The festival, which takes place in Henham Park, Suffolk, will also host names such as Maggie Rogers, Little Simz and James Arthur.

The four-day festival will include food, music and comedy from names such as Tim Key and Rosie Jones.

Foals will headline Latitude 2022. (Edward Cooke/Latitude)

Foals, who are headlining the festival, said: “We’re honoured and thrilled to be headlining Latitude this year.

“It’s especially significant to us as our first-ever festival headline set was at Latitude almost ten years ago and we remember the rush of that show like it’s today; it felt like being handed the controls to a jumbo jet at 35,000 feet … Latitude helped us and many other great UK bands realise their potential.

“We couldn’t be happier to come back on the Saturday night to remind everyone and ourselves how powerful and euphoric live music can be.”

Manic Street Preachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada and Fontaines D.C. will also be headlining the show.

Snow Patrol will be returning to Latitude after being forced to cancel their headline slot in 2019 due to illness and then their special guest slot in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The band said: “We are so delighted to be back playing Latitude once again, we headlined the very first one in 2006 and we’re so honoured to be asked to headline once again.

“It’s one of the best festivals in the UK and we can’t wait.”

Snow Patrol will play Latitude festival after being forced to cancel their headline slot in 2019 due to illness and then their special guest slot in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Russell Howard will take the first headline slot on the comedy stage arena, after finishing his world tour.

He said: “Can’t wait to headline Latitude, such a brilliant festival and always has an excellent range of music and comedy.”

The arts bill extends to poets and podcasters and the Women’s Prize for Fiction is returning to Latitude for a sixth year, and will feature inspiring broadcaster Vick Hope and author of the best-seller The Authority Gap, Mary Ann Sieghart.

Latitude festival will return to Henham Park, Suffolk in July 2022. (Caitlin Mogridge/Latitude)

There will also be family activities such as model-making sessions presented by animation company Aardman and ran by experts who have worked on the company’s films, such as Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run.

Attendees can also indulge in lake swimming and stand-up paddle boarding or retreat to Mind, Body & Zen’s sanctuary of calm with yoga classes, treatments, workshops and more over the weekend.

Tickets are on sale now and the festival will run from July 21 to 24.