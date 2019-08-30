Snow Patrol returning to Belfast for November gig

Snow Patrol perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on December 7th 2018 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph )

Snow Patrol have announced they will be returning to Belfast in November for a show at the Waterfront Hall.

As part of their 'Reworked' tour the band will perform in Belfast on November 28 after a show at Dublin's Olympia Theatre on November 26.

On the tour, Snow Patrol will play re-imagined versions of tracks from their catalogue, as well as new songs from their Reworked album.

The boys will be reunited after injuries to guitarists Johnny McDaid and Nathan Connolly put them out of action.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday September 6 at 10am.

Fans can also access early tickets for this tour by preordering the band’s forthcoming Reworked album, which includes three new songs as well as 13 re-envisioned versions of classic songs, and celebrates Snow Patrol's 25th anniversary as a band.

Snow Patrol’s Reworked EP1 is available now via Polydor Records.

The EP includes “reworked” versions of “Crack The Shutters,” “Chocolate,” and “Open Your Eyes,” as well as the previously released new song, “Time Won’t Go Slowly.”