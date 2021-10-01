Snow Patrol set to take back the cities with acoustic shows in Belfast and Derry next week

Northern Irish rockers Snow Patrol are to play two shows in Belfast and Derry next week

Snow Patrol have announced two homecoming acoustic shows to take place in Belfast and Derry next week.

The Northern Irish rockers will take to the stage at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Tuesday, October 5, followed by a date at the Millennium Forum in Derry on Thursday, October 7.

The band made their return to the live circuit last month with a number of shows, including the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, the Trnsmt Festival in Glasgow and the Isle of Wight Festival.

But Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody said the band was keen to play dates “in our homeland Northern Ireland” and when the opportunity arose to include a few local shows, they jumped at the chance – despite the quick turnaround.

“We have desperately wanted to add some NI shows onto this tour that we are currently on,” said Lightbody.

“We didn’t think we were going to get a chance to play in NI on this tour but the opportunity has presented itself, so we jumped at it.

“Sorry about the short notice but it’s the only way we could make the shows happen.”

The Bangor man added: “We’re really looking forward to them both. Hopefully see you there.”

Indoor gigs are currently permitted if they are seated. The double dates are the first large indoor live music shows in Northern Ireland since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Snow Patrol last played Belfast in December 2019 as part of their Reworked UK and Ireland tour.

They previously played their third Ward Park concert in Bangor in May of the same year.

Tickets for Snow Patrol’s two gigs go on sale today (Friday, October 1) at 6pm from www.ticketmaster.ie