Snow Patrol sing about keeping families safe in TV concert for Ukraine

Snow Patrol kicked off a special fundraising concert with hit song Run to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The rockers were joined in the Concert For Ukraine, broadcast on ITV, by Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande and Gregory Porter.

The biggest cheer of the night was reserved for Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala. The 38-year-old singer, whose real name is Susana Jamaladinova, took to the stage for a performance of her song 1944, about the forced deportation in Crimea during Stalin’s dictatorship.

She waved a Ukrainian flag throughout her showstopping performance.

Other artists taking part included Becky Hill, Tom Odell, Nile Rodgers and Chic.

The two-hour show, to raise money for the humanitarian effort in the invaded country, took place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham and was hosted by Marvin Humes, Roman Kemp and Emma Bunton.

Run was released almost two decades ago in 2003. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Bangor-born lead singer Gary Lightbody said: “I wrote Run when I got back to Glasgow.

“It’s a song about protecting my family and I guess I was looking into the future, thinking about the family I would have and a saner, more stable life.

“Of all the songs I’ve written, Run is the one I’m most proud of, because of how and where it was written and what people have told me it means to them.

“And it brought about some of what I was writing about — a new life and a financial stability.”

Paul Wilson, Gary Lightbody, Johnny McDaid, Nathan Connolly of Snow Patrol perform during a Concert for Ukraine

Snow Patrol were followed by Sande, who sung her hit Better Days, and Odell, who performed Another Love, which host Kemp said had been “adopted in Ukraine as symbol of country’s resilience”.

Earlier this month Odell sang the song to Ukrainian refugees passing through Bucharest’s railway station.

Sande said prior to the concert that she would be performing in an effort to “help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against within this humanitarian crisis”.

All revenue from the broadcast — estimated to be more than £3m — will be donated by ITV to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s appeal, which funds 15 charities including the British Red Cross, Save the Children and Oxfam.