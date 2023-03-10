Snow Patrol to re-release Final Straw album to mark 20th anniversary

Snow Patrol is set to re-release its Final Straw album to mark the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut record.

It will feature bonus tracks, live performances and demos including the original demo of Chocolate.

The previously unreleased demo version of the anthemic hit is available now.

However, fans will have to wait until April 7 to get their hands on two CDs and digital versions of the album.

A special double vinyl edition following on August 4 to mark the record’s original release date.

“This was the first album we made on Fiction Records and the first album we made with Jacknife Lee so it was the start of something new for us,” the band’s official Instagram account says.

“Thank you for buying the album back then if you did and for coming to the shows and singing these songs so loudly including Chocolate and of course Run, which was our very first hit single, and believe me when I say we were as surprised by that as anyone.

"It changed our lives and started a journey that has taken us around the world many times playing to so many people.

"So this album will always have a special place in our hearts.

“Loads of love from SP x”.

The special edition also includes 23 additional tracks and a raft of never before heard demos, B-sides, and live recordings from the 2004 gig at London’s Somerset House.

It also includes the previously commercially unreleased track “Tired.”

“I still have days where I don’t believe much of the last 20 years,” frontman Gary Lightbody writes in notes accompanying the release.

“In the back of my mind, I’m still waiting for the tap on the shoulder and someone saying, ‘you’re not supposed to be here’.

"In a lot of ways, it’s a gift we were given. We’ve never taken any of what happened after the release of this album for granted.”