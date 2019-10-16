Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody to receive freedom of Ards and North Down

Ards and North Down Borough Council is proposing to award its highest honour to the Bangor-born singer.

The council said the frontman had done much over the past 25 years to put his hometown on the map; not least by helping to deliver three outdoor concerts in the town’s Ward Park.

The proposal to make Lightbody a ‘Freeman’ will be discussed at a meeting of the council on Wednesday October 23.

The proposal is being made by councillors Karen Douglas, Deputy Mayor of Ards and North Down, and Craig Blayney.

Mr Douglas said: “We are recommending this award in recognition of the outstanding contribution Gary has made in our local area; both as a musician of international renown and as a champion of charitable causes, in particular mental health awareness and support for grassroots music makers in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Blayney added: “As a Council we are very proud of all that Gary has achieved, and continues to achieve, in the field of music but also as both an entrepreneur and charity ambassador. Councillor members from all parties are supportive of the proposal and we know that people from across the Borough, and especially those in Bangor, will be delighted that we are proposing to give him this award.”

The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour that a Council can bestow upon a group or individual and is given to the recipient(s) as an expression of the very high esteem in which they are held by the Council and people of the Borough. If approved, Gary Lightbody will be the second recipient of this honour from Ards and North Down Borough Council, the first being Health and Social Care Staff in 2018.