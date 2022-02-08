Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid presents Brit award alongside Courteney Cox

Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid took to the stage at the 2022 Brit Awards not to perform, but instead to present an award alongside his partner of eight years, American actor Courteney Cox.

The couple were matching in all black outfits as they presented the award for International Song of the Year to Olivia Rodrigo for her hit song ‘Good 4 U’.

The Derry musician made a surprise appearance on the red carpet at London’s 02 alongside the Friends star who is currently in the UK promoting her latest series Shining Vale.

McDaid and Cox were rumoured to have recently spent Christmas together in Galway. They were first introduced eight years ago by mutual friend Ed Sheeran who was the first act to perform during this year’s Brit Awards.