Barry Egan looks at the women in the musician's life, from Michelle Rocca to Janet Planet to Gigi and Van's late mother, Violet

At some point in the mid-1960s, music journalist Pat Egan received a phone call at the offices of New Spotlight magazine in Dublin. At first he thought it was the writers "Sammy Smyth and Donal Corvin winding me up pretending to be Van Morrison".