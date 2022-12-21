Specials star Terry Hall was just a total sweetheart, says NI promoter after singer’s death aged 63

THE Northern Ireland music scene has paid tribute to The Specials frontman Terry Hall after his death aged 63.

Hall was a key figure in the two-tone and ska scene, with the band confirming on Monday night he had passed away following a “short illness.”

Promoter Darren Smyth from Strange Victory Presents led local tributes on social media, recalling his experience with Hall during a DJ set at the Cathedral Arts Festival.

“Like everyone this morning, I was shocked and deeply saddened that Terry Hall passed away. I had the pleasure of bringing Terry to DJ in Belfast in 2007,” he said.

“Not only did I get to spend time in his company, he even texted me the next morning inviting me for breakfast.”

Mr Smyth described him as an “amazingly handsome, softly spoken, shy/sensitive, hugely intelligent beautiful man” who had “no ego or demands”.

“He was just a total sweetheart” he said.

“Thanks not just for the Specials but for the Fun Boy Three, The Colourfield (massively underrated) and all the other many amazing collaborations. Terry will never be forgotten.”

Belfast journalist Henry McDonald hailed Hall as “an original” and compared the loss as just another “hero leaving the stage” following the deaths of Stranglers drummer Jet Black and Keith Levene, a guitarist with The Clash and Public Image Ltd.

The Belfast Empire said Hall’s death was “incredibly sad news” adding that he had “wit, an ear for a tune and a well defined social conscience. What every frontman should be.”

One person who had a different experience of Hall is our very own godfather of punk, Terri Hooley.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Hooley recalled a DJ set with Hall in 2017.

“He didn’t talk to anyone, I am a huge (The) Specials fan obviously and a big lover of Terry, but he was the weirdest person,” he said.

“I was delighted when I got a phone call to DJ with him in The Bear and Doll, but he didn’t speak to anyone. It was all so strange, but looking back at it now I just didn’t realise he was shy and maybe had other problems.”

Despite the encounter, Mr Hooley insisted he still had love for the singer, saying his “death was a loss to the music world” and that he would always be a “big fan”.

Elsewhere Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan wrote: “Really f****** sad to hear about Terry Hall, he was a great guy and I am praying for his family and friends @thespecials.”

Hall rose to fame as part of Coventry band The Specials in the late 1970s, with hits including A Message To You, Rudy, Rat Race and Ghost Town.

Madness, who embarked on the two-tone tour with The Specials in 1979, shared a black-and-white picture of Hall on Twitter.

“A terrible loss to all of us, way too young, RIP Terry Hall,” the account tweeted.

Ian Brown, who fronted The Stone Roses before striking out on a successful solo career, described Hall as “an inspiration and a lovely fella”.

“R.I.P TERRY HALL. A musical pioneer, a true original, one of the great frontmen, an inspiration and a lovely fella,” he wrote.

“Love and condolences to his family and band @thespecials.”

Scottish rock duo The Proclaimers said in an online tribute that Hall was “a quite brilliant, singer, songwriter and lyricist with profound humanity”.