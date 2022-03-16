St Patrick’s Day: Everything you need to know about the weather forecast and travel arrangements

Jumping for joy: A reveller enjoying himself on a St Patrick’s Day parade in Belfast city centre. Credit: Pacemaker

With St Patrick’s Day celebrations returning in style across Northern Ireland this week, the Belfast Telegraph has everything you need to know on travel arrangements and weather.

The Met Office has forecast that Wednesday promises to be a dry day after a misty start to the morning, with sunny periods and light winds to follow.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be 10°C.

Looking ahead to the main event on Thursday, those travelling to celebrations are told to expect bright spells and scattered showers before drier conditions later in the day.

Friday and Saturday are forecast to be dry and mild with some good spells of sunshine.

With huge numbers expected to attend St Patrick’s Day celebrations across Northern Ireland, Translink will be operating holiday timetables on Thursday, March 17.

Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus will operating Saturday and school holiday timetables.

Trains, including the cross-border Enterprise will also be running a Saturday timetable on St Patrick’s Day.

Passengers are advised to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website by using the Journey Planner feature, or by phoning the Contact Centre for information on 028 90 666 630.

For the largest event in Belfast, the main celebrations start on Wednesday night with a free St Patrick’s concert taking place in Custom House Square between 5pm to 9pm.

Belfast City Council have called on drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving in and around the area of Custom House Square, Queen’s Square and Victoria Street due to large volumes of pedestrians attending the event.

Those attending should also not there is no designated city centre parking for the evening concert.

Drivers are also advised not to park at the SSE Arena on Wednesday night due to the Challenge Cup Final ‘Belfast Giants v Cardiff Devils’ taking place.

For those wishing to drive, other car parks are available near Custom House Square including the NCP Belfast City Quays Car Park on Donegall Quay.

On St Patrick’s day on Thursday, traffic restrictions and diversions will operate in Belfast City Centre during the annual Carnival Parade.

Belfast City Council has encouraged those attending any of the events to use public transport.

On street parking, including blue badge spaces, will be suspended from 6am to 2.30pm along Upper Arthur Street, Donegall Place, High Street, Bridge Street and Donegall Street to accommodate the parade and spectators.

Drivers can also expect some disruption along the parade route, with rolling diversions in place from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on roads and streets that intersect with the route.

The pageant is to leave Belfast City Hall at 1pm and travel down Donegall Place, turning right into Castle Place, then High Street, left into Bridge Street, Waring Street and finishing on Donegall Street close to Writers Square.

There will also be no designated city centre parking for the St Patrick’s carnival parade.

Further information on city centre car parks is available here.

Elsewhere in the city, drivers should note the SPAR Craic 10k event will see around 2,500 runners leaving Belfast City Hall at 9am on Thursday morning.

The route goes through the city centre before finishing at Ormeau Park.

A traffic management plan and signage will be in place drivers are advised to follow directions of police, any signage and exercise caution along the route.

Looking to events in Londonderry, those attending are also encouraged to use public transport where possible and drivers are told to expect some delays and diversions.

Bishop Street, Shipquay Street and Strand Road will be restricted to traffic for varying lengths of time during the afternoon between 12pm and 4pm with diversions in place.

The Foyle Embankment lane restriction, on the city bound approach from Translink Bus Depot will be operational between 1-4pm.

A full list of traffic restrictions and event listings can be found at the Derry City & Strabane District Council website.