St Patrick’s Day: Northern Ireland comes alive with music, colour and joy for first time in three years

Thousands gathered in Belfast city centre as the first St Patrick’s Day parade in three years brought with it a spectacular display.

Many parents brought children to witness their first-ever parade, proudly waving green shamrock flags as excitement grew.

Although the rain started to pour just as things kicked off, Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl — who is seven months pregnant — quickly put a rain cover on her young son Cian’s pram before leading the parade out of the grounds of City Hall at 1pm.

Huge floats, including a giant mechanical Irish wolfhound, were complimented by the carnival sound of drums and many groups of young people showing off their dancing skills.

Organisers said the theme of the day’s events was, “We are all Patrick, we are all Belfast”.

Moving along Donegall Place, the parade journeyed into High Street, Bridge Street and Waring Street before finishing in Donegall Street, near Writers’ Square.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, parades also returned to towns and cities including Armagh, Downpatrick and Derry.

The pandemic saw parades cancelled across the entire island in March 2020, and several families told the Belfast Telegraph they were overjoyed to be back.

Toni O’Malley (37), from Loughbrickland, was attending with her 15-month-old son Ruben as well as Shaneen McAteer (30), from Banbridge and her daughter Sophia (6).

Toni said: “It has been amazing to get out because Ruben’s a lockdown baby so I really wanted him to be involved, that’s why I went a bit crazy with all the decorations.”

Shaneen added: “It’s just so nice after two years, everyone’s out here together and we’re ready for a good day. You just miss things like this so much and to have a great day like this is just so nice. It’s also lovely to see other families out and about celebrating.”

Renata Kalemba and Aga Haroun, from Poland, came along with first time-attendees Leonardo, Amera and Aine.

Renata said: “I love to see the parade because I haven’t been for nearly seven years.”

Belfast mum Nolene (28) was also out with her sons Reuben (7) and Caleb (2).

“I’m really looking forward to it. This is Caleb’s first parade because we’ve just been stuck inside because of Covid,” she said.

Eammon and Karla Cregan, from Belfast, were out enjoying their first St Patrick’s Day with their children Kaitlyn and Kian.

Karla said: “It’s just great to see everyone back out and celebrating, it’s just nice for everyone to be together again.”

Eammon added: This is our first time out together as a family watching the parade so it’s going to be a really good day.”

Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl also welcomed the return of community celebration.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl, at the head of the parade. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

She said: “It’s incredible. I remember when we had to cancel the last one and just that feeling of uncertainty and fear and wondering if it was the right thing even to do. It obviously was, but who would have known that it was going to be two years until we could have this?

“So it feels like we’re really coming through, a really positive day for the city. Just look around at the colour, the vibrancy and the people in the city centre. It’s been dead in the city centre for the last two years and people haven’t had the opportunity to come together and to celebrate very much. This is a really special day.”

Of her role at the head of the parade, she said: “I’m leading the parade at seven months pregnant and I brought the pram so I wouldn’t have to dance.

“No one warned you how humiliating it can be being Lord Mayor. You have to dance at every opportunity, so I’m just going to dance a little bit today.”

In Dublin, it was expected that around 400,000 people attended the traditional parade with many more watching on live TV. The theme was ‘connections’, which celebrated people coming together through art and heritage.

Members of Ireland’s Ukrainian community led the parade with Irish and Ukrainian flags held side by side.

The international guest of honour at the parade was actor John C Reilly, who called it a great opportunity to “spread joy” during a difficult time in the world.

Anna McGowan, interim director at the St Patrick’s Festival in Dublin, said it was emotional to see the parade return.

“It has been three calendar years since the last parade and to welcome people back on to the streets of Dublin for our national day, it is so emotional and so important,” she said.