Status Quo to bring 2020 Backbone tour to Belfast's Waterfront Hall

The Whatever You Want hitmakers will be performing hits from across their five decade career, as well as songs from their latest album, Backbone, which recently charted at number six in the UK - the highest charting album of new material since 1+9+8+2 in 1982.

Francis Rossi said, “We’ve been away from the UK live circuit for a little while and we’ve missed it, and we’ve missed the fans. The Backbone album got such a great reception, people really understand what we are trying to do and the fans have really supported it.

"We can’t wait to get out there in 2020 on a proper Status Quo tour and play all the classics, plus some of these new songs for the first time.”

Tickets for the Waterfront gig go on sale Friday, October 18 in person at the Ulster Hall box office, online at waterfront.co.uk and by telephone on 028 9033 4455