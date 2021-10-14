Stendhal to resume one-festival format for 2022 as confidence grows among NI’s gig-goers

Stendhal Festival is to return to its one festival format next year, beginning on the last day of June, the organisers have announced.

Due to the rules and regulations around the staging of events this year, the team behind Stendhal ran two smaller Covid compliant festivals during the summer, which were well attended and saw the largest gathering of tents at a music festival anywhere in Ireland in 2021.

But following on from their ambitious endeavour, the organisers want to resume business as usual by holding one big event in 2022, for 10,000 people. Stendhal will run from June 30 next year until July 2.

Festival director Ross Parkhill said: “Despite the difficulties, the uncertainties and all the additional rules and regulations we had to impose, both events in 2021 went off really well and people really worked incredibly well with us in order to ensure that was the case.

“Running two events provided big challenges for us but happily, as always, our amazing team rose to the occasion twice and more people camped at a music festival at Stendhal than anywhere else on the Island of Ireland this year, something we can really be proud of.”

Ross said that the model of two smaller events would not be practical in the future and that he was confident that people were more confident about returning to large scale outdoor gigs, as witnessed at a number of events in Belfast throughout September.

“With that in mind, with the eradication of social distancing rules for outdoor spaces and with plenty of lessons learned from our events in 2021, we are confident that we can return to our usual event set up in 2022 and safely welcome over 10,000 patrons to the farm once again,” he said.

Super Saver Early bird tickets for Stendhal 2022 will go on sale on October 29 at 1pm and will be available until January 5, when the organisers are hoping to make their first batch of line-up of announcements.

“By moving the event forward by about six weeks we have to hit the ground running,” said Ross.

“We also don’t have any major uncertainties about if we can run or not next year so expect us to have plenty of info regarding Stendhal 2022 out early in the new year, when we will also be opening our annual artists submission process.”

For tickets and more info regarding Stendhal Festival 2022, visit www.stendhalfestival.com