Stiff Little Fingers announce 2023 Custom House Square show

Promotional picture of Stiff Little Fingers ahead of their Custom House Square show.

Belfast punk legends Stiff Little Fingers have announced a show at Custom House Square on August 19.

This show follows their sold out Custom House Square show in 2022. They will be supported by DJ Terri Hooley, Peter Hook & The Light and the Starjets.

The iconic band was formed in Belfast in 1977. They soon became known for singing about their experiences growing up during the Troubles, releasing songs like ‘Suspect Device’ and ‘Alternative Ulster’.

In November of ’77, they released those two songs on their own Rigid Digits label, and sent a copy to BBC Radio One DJ John Peel, who started playing it every night.

One of the foremost bands of the punk scene, they are still going strong and are currently working on a new album.

Tickets go on sale on March 10 at 9am via Ticketmaster.