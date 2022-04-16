Stiff Little Fingers: Belfast punk stars celebrate 45 years as a band

Stiff Little Fingers will celebrate their birthday at Custom House Square, Belfast

On August 20, Jake Burns will make an announcement from the stage at Custom House Square, Belfast. He will ask his audience to be standing for “the National Anthem”.

And then he will play one of the greatest guitar lines in the history of punk rock. The anthem, of course is Alternative Ulster, a song by Stiff Little Fingers. It was written in 1978 and it resonates deeply with the city.

This is a now-traditional moment when Belfast remembers one of its best times. Hearing this song about rejecting your past and finding a new place in the world, away from “the bores and their laws”. A record of clarity, when young people decided to walk away from the sectarian trenches.

The homecoming at Custom House Square has become a great summer rite for Stiff Little Fingers, beginning with their 40th birthday celebration in 2017. The pandemic caused a few missing years, but SLF are planning a return and another significant anniversary. Jake sounds light-hearted on a transatlantic call.

“I didn’t think I’d be in a punk rock band at 64. You can talk about being true to your youthful self. Talk to my creaking knees about the youth part of it,” says Jake. He knows that the Belfast shows have an extra emotional charge and that dedicated SLF fans are booking international flights, keen to experience the band in their original habitat.

“When we were growing up here, it was nobody’s idea of a fun weekend away. But we’ve had quite a few people coming from America. People from as far away as Australian coming across for it. And then don’t just come for that. If you come from that distance, you’re gonna stay for a while. We get loads of emails after from people, saying what a fantastic time they had in the city. How friendly the people were, how welcoming they were.

“I remember going back to one of the first interviews I ever did with Sounds or the NME. Obviously, they wanted to concentrate on the darker side of things. I remember saying at the time, they’re amongst the friendliest people in the world… if they’d just stop killing each other.”

The previous SLF album, Not Going Back, was released in 2014. Jake supposes that the next one may be their last. He admits that he’s very self-critical and discards many songs-in-progress. He also concedes that the 2014 batch was of a high standard.

It featured the song My Dark Places, a song about depression that sits well with his youthful work. Again, it’s about honesty and openness.

“The first principle of writing is write about what you know. I thought, who the hell wants to listen to a 50-year-old man banging on about being depressed? As it turned out, lots of people did. Because we’re all in the same boat. It was interesting because rock and roll — and particularly being in a punk rock band — is supposed to be about youthful rebellion.”

That said, I suggest to Jake that punk music was also about being vulnerable and truthful. Admitting that the songwriter is not in a happy place. So singing about misfortune at any age is still a punk statement.

“We’ve been very, very lucky that a vast majority of our audience has gone the full journey with us. And they’ve been with us right from day one. So we’ve all grown up together.”

These days, a SLF gig is multi-generational. Adults bring their children, nieces and nephews for some spiky education. At this point, there may also be grandchildren in the moshpit. What matters is that the outrage and defiance is ever relevant. And it provides the chance to sing those untarnished anthems of Suspect Device, Wasted Life and Alternative Ulster.

“It’s been far too long,” Jake admits. “You always get excited about coming back but this year it definitely feels different because it has been so long. It’s always nerve-wracking and now it’s five times as nerve-wracking because we haven’t done it in such a long time.”

Another feature of the Custom House Square gigs is the supporting bill. Friends like The Stranglers and The Damned have previously stepped up. In 2018, Pete Shelley played his final Buzzcocks show before his untimely death. This year will include Ricky Warwick, The Selecter plus Terri Hooley as DJ.

The Undertones will also feature. During the punk wars, there was rivalry. The Undertones even wrote a snippy song about SLF called Whizz Kids. So have the hatchets been buried?

“I was never a big fan of the hatchets, to start with. I’m absolutely delighted that they’re doing it. We all are. We’ve asked them a couple of times and it just hasn’t worked out.”

Jake is a respected citizen of global punk, but when he goes travelling, he packs the Tayto socks that his wife bought him from Christmas. And on one of his last visits home his sister took him on a visit to Tandragee, home to the finest cheese and onion crisps.

“She took me to the castle. I was seven years old again it was brilliant. I insisted on getting my picture taken with Mr Tayto and everything.”

He is planning to move from his adopted home of Chicago to a quieter location in West Virginia. He’s not sure if you get a bus pass when you reach pensionable age in America, but Jake also recognises that he’ll be performing and writing for as long as he’s capable. “Writing songs takes me longer these days but it’s like breathing. You can’t stop it. You’ll still be doing it, even if no one else wants to listen. You find yourself doing it without even realising.

“People ask, how do you write a song? Most songwriters say it comes out of nowhere. And hopefully, that will be the case until the day I drop.”