Stormont hits wrong note with musicians as resumption of live shows is delayed

Musicians and promoters, with little or no earnings for the last 15 months, are frustrated and angry at the decision to delay the resumption of live music.

Weddings, other events and gigs were planned around the belief that the decision to allow live music from June 21 was already made and only needed to be ratified.

But the Executive decided to delay resuming live music until July 5, citing the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Business leaders criticised the Executive for the lack of notice or consultation ahead of making the decision.

Musicians are deeply disappointed, while one promoter who manages 15 bands expressed his frustration and questioned whether the sector is being “punished”.

Neil McVeigh, managing director of Ballymena-based Starling Entertainments, believed that the date for resumption of live music was decided.

“I feel very let down, (because) the whole thing was set to go ahead,” said Mr McVeigh. “It was a complete U-turn as usual and is especially unfair to our sector.”

Mr McVeigh, whose company provides entertainment to the Galgorm hospitality group among other venues, said: “It is a complete mess — this sector has been punished.”

He added: “My head is about to go —- day in, day out I am on the phone to brides and grooms, they are crying and asking what are their options.”

Mr McVeigh questioned why people are allowed to sing in churches but a guitar player behind a screen in a pub is not allowed to perform.

The Executive blamed the spread of the Delta variant for the decision and said the “clear advice from our medical and scientific experts is to delay any further relaxations to allow further monitoring of the situation”.

It has agreed a new date of July 5, to be reviewed four days earlier.

Belfast Chamber said the Executive failed to consult those in the live music sector or gave any notice. “What’s worse than no warning and no consultation is that, once again, no evidence has been offered to justify this decision,” chief executive Simon Hamilton said.

“It might be a new Executive but, sadly, it’s the same old illogical, deeply disappointing decisions with little or no regard for the damage being done to the local hospitality and music industries.”

Keith Millar, NI regional manager of Help Musicians, a charity, said: “For most musicians this is way more than a job, it is a purpose in life and this is another devastating blow.

“They have been waiting a long, long time to get back to work and it has just been stop and start.”

Peter Wilson, better known as singer-songwriter Duke Special, described the decision as “incredibly frustrating”, telling the BBC that music is being treated differently than other sectors and that the Government has a lack of understanding of its importance.

Last night, the organisers of the Stendhal Festival announced that they are fully committed to presenting their 10th anniversary event on July 9 and 10, four days after the rules are due to be relaxed.

“This latest postponement of the Covid relaxations does mean that we will be cutting it a bit fine in terms of legalities but we’ll be more than ready to roll,” said Festival Director Ross Parkhill.