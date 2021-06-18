Stormont stalls on return to live gigs over Delta variant concern 

Promoter and performer tell of despair after date is pushed back for another two weeks

A promoter and a singer-songwriter have spoken of their disappointment after the Executive pushed the resumption of live music back by two weeks.

It was decided at a meeting at Stormont on Thursday that a number of coronavirus restrictions would not be lifted this Monday as had been originally planned.

Among the measures expected to be lifted were live gigs at venues that sell food and drink. The reopening of theatres and concert halls was also planned, as well as allowing 10 people from two households to meet indoors.

Officials said they were moving the indicative date to July 5, with a review on July 1, because the increase in cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and the speed at which it is spreading were "very worrying".

Events promoter Michelle McTernan said the decision "at the 11th hour" meant a number would now have to be cancelled.

"There are no winners here. Somebody in the Executive has to take responsibility; the music industry has had 16 months, we're like a forgotten industry, we are the only industry that hasn't been allowed to open. Tell us why," she said.

"So many people's livelihoods are at stake here. This industry is going to die unless somebody stands up and takes some responsibility."

Ms McTernan said the music industry's contribution to life had been forgotten. "Music brings in so much money to our tourism, I have gone into bars and when there's no live music, there's no soul," she said.

"It's not just the musicians, it's the promoters, the venues and other staff involved.

"I have zero confidence they won't do a U-turn again. It's an absolute disgrace."

Co Armagh singer-songwriter Odhran Murphy had two gigs scheduled at Crumlin Road Gaol on June 25 and 26 which will now not go ahead.

They have been rescheduled for July 9 and 10 — the third time they have had to be postponed as a result of the pandemic rules.

"I'm absolutely devastated, it's just soul destroying, it's hard to take" he said.

"I was expecting good news, all the musicians were on a high, taking bookings etc. It's just very disheartening.

"All the hotels are booked up and people were making plans because it was set to be the first weekend of live music.

"Please God they don't put it back another week.

"Hopefully these events will go ahead and it's something to look forward to, but you never know what they're going to do."

The Executive Office said pushing back the lifting of restrictions was necessary in light of the current circumstances.

"We know this will be very disappointing for all those impacted, particularly across the arts and culture sectors,” it said.

"We did not take this decision lightly and are acting collectively in the best interests of our population.”

Enhanced Covid testing is to be rolled out in two towns amid concerns around the Delta variant.

The Public Health Agency has identified an unspecified number of probable cases of the variant, first detected in India, in parts of Ballymoney and Omagh.

Meanwhile, the Republic’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has advised citizens against non-essential travel to Britain.

He is set for talks with counterparts on this side of the border on Friday.

"The seven-day incidence that we've seen across Northern Ireland, and particularly Derry, in recent days, we know it will be of concern to our colleagues in Northern Ireland and it is of concern to us," he said.

There were no deaths from Covid in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health confirmed 179 new positive cases in the same period.

Over the past seven days 847 people have tested positive, up from 592 the week before.

A total of 1,911,239 vaccines have been administered here, with a further 8,691 jabs administered on Wednesday.