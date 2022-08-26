Strike action blamed as Armagh Food & Cider Weekend axed

Armagh Food & Cider Weekend has been cancelled, with the council blaming industrial action.

The popular event in the orchard county was due to take place between September 8 and 11, with a series of events planned including artisan markets, tasting menus and cider tours.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed the event will not take place, citing the impact of ongoing industrial action.

Helen Troughton from the Armagh Cider Company and Art O’Hagan, who chairs the Armagh city centre management group, told of their disappointment at the news.

Ms Troughton said it was a huge disappointment after the Covid disruption of the last two years.

“It’s a shame that it’s not happening,” she told the BBC’s Evening Extra.

With many council staff not available, she said: “Rather than let us try and fend for ourselves (the council) have decided to pull the event, which I can understand too because some producers need more than others and it’s only fair that everyone’s hit by it.”

With many visitors having already booked accommodation in Armagh, she said her business would still be running an open day over the weekend.

“There will be no charge to get in, because in these times before winter sets in, come on, let’s have a decent day out.”

Mr O’Hagan said he was also very disappointed to see the festival pulled “at the eleventh hour” but said the Cathedral City still had a strong tourism offering with traders staying open.

A letter from the council to traders said the decision had been made “with great regret” and was because of strike action and resultant staff shortages.

Anyone who has paid for their stall will be automatically refunded within seven working days, and the council apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Four weeks of strike action for workers with ABC council started on August 15, with members of NIPSA, GMB and Unite the Union taking part.

The action is causing major problems across the borough, with some complaining about a rise in flytipping because bins are not being collected.

Earlier this week, Mark Baxter, the DUP’s leader on ABC Council, said some residents with medical waste bins had also reported they were now overflowing.

On the issue of flytipping, he said a farmer had contacted him about black bags of rubbish being left in his field.

The council previously said it “deeply regrets” the impact of strike action on residents, and remains “fully committed” to finding a resolution through ongoing discussions with trade unions.