Superstar comedian Kevin Hart announces SSE Arena show in Belfast

Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian Kevin Hart has announced a show at the SSE Arena in Belfast as part of his Reality Check Tour.

It will take place on June 19 with tickets on sale this Friday at 10am.

The superstar comedian has surprised Belfast audiences with a number of impromptu appearances at Lavery’s, The Limelight and Ulster Hall.

Hart has also been spotted enjoying a pint of Guinness while out with his family in the city.

He is in Northern Ireland for the new Netflix production Lift which is a comedy heist film directed by F. Gary Gray, with screenplay by Dan Kunka.

Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club.

Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office with $4.23 billion revenue at the global box office.

In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special Zero F**ks Given which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Hart also earned Emmy nominations for Die Hart in the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category, along with an Emmy nomination for his docu-series Don’t F**k This Up.