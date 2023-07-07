Swedish city to host Eurovision Song Contest 2024 unveiled

Sweden entrant Loreen after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)

The city of Malmo has been selected to host the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2024, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced.

The southern Swedish city was chosen after singer-songwriter Loreen clinched victory during the singing competition in Liverpool this year for a second time with her power ballad Tattoo.

She became the first woman to win Eurovision twice while Sweden equalised with Ireland’s record of seven Eurovision wins in total.

On Friday, it was announced host broadcaster SVT and the EBU will host the 68th song contest grand final at the Malmo Arena on Saturday May 11, with semi-finals earlier the same week on Tuesday May 7 and Thursday May 9.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The EBU said Malmo was chosen following a “city bid process” that examined facilities at the venue, the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and media as well as local infrastructure and other criteria.

Malmo will become the third Swedish city to have hosted the competition three times, having last hosted in 2013 following Loreen’s first win, and in 1992 following Swedish entry Carola’s win with her song Captured By A Storm Wind.

Martin Osterdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “Malmo holds a special place in the history of the contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013, following Loreen’s last win.

“We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.

“Malmo’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition.”

Sweden entrant Loreen with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool this year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Osterdahl said delegations, fans, and the media will be able to navigate the city of Malmo because of its “compact size”.

He added: “Its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives also aligns perfectly with our own values, making it an ideal Host City for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

“Malmo’s bid demonstrated a huge passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, and I have full confidence in their ability to create an unforgettable experience that will bring together fans, artists, and viewers across the globe.

“Together with host broadcaster SVT, we will create an extraordinary celebration of music, unity, and diversity that will captivate the world in May next year.”

The EBU confirmed it is the first time in Eurovision history that a capital city has not hosted for five consecutive events.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Swedish capital of Stockholm and neighbouring Copenhagen have hosted the competition three times, while only London, Luxembourg City and Dublin have hosted more Contests.

Ebba Adielsson, SVT’s executive producer of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We received strong, compelling, and creative proposals from several cities for which we are extremely grateful.

“The involvement of all the bidding municipalities has been outstanding.

“When we finally had all the options, we did an overall assessment to consider all factors involved in organising this huge event.

“Malmo was eventually chosen as it met all the criteria and provides a location with great venues and is a city where all those attending the Eurovision Song Contest can move around easily.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh, chairwoman of the city’s municipal executive board, said: “We are proud and happy to welcome the Eurovision Song Contest to Malmo again.

“Malmo will deliver the same amazing feeling as 2013 – but with new experiences in 2024.

“We have a modern and sustainable infrastructure and a will and capacity to arrange a proper festival for all ages.”

Tickets are expected to go on sale for nine shows, including dress rehearsals, later this year.