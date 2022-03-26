Taylor Hawkins’ Belfast appearance recalled as fans mourn tragic Foo Fighters star

The US rock group confirmed the drummer (50) had passed away, saying they were "devastated by the tragic and untimely loss”.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us forever," the band said.

Hawkins played in the Foos with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl on vocal for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

In 2019 the group played in front of 35,000 people at the Boucher playing fields at the Vital festival.

Today stunned fans told of their shock at the news on social media.

American model and actress Carrie Stevens posted to her 65,000 followers: “Taylor Hawkins in Belfast 2019…. I was so blessed to be at this show. RIP to a legend”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

John Potts Tweeted: “I twice had the pleasure of seeing Foo Fighters live in Belfast. Amazing both times. This band is one in a million & Taylor Hawkins was a massive part of it. He was an inspiration to millions & a superb drummer/musician!”

Matthew Denvir posted: “I have no words. I saw Foo Fighters nearly 3 years ago when they performed at Belfast Vital & Taylor's drumming was amazing to experience in person. Truly the one person who was Dave Grohl's equal on the drums. Rest in Peace, Taylor Hawkins.”

Mat Roff said: “I'm literally in shock. I went to see the Foos on my 30th birthday in Belfast and it was one of the best live gigs I'd ever seen. Taylor Hawkins was just an absolute force on the drums. 50 is no age. So glad I got to see him play live, even if it was only once.”

Paying tribute on Twitter, Northern Ireland music journalist Stuart Bailie posted: “The lovely Taylor Hawkins, RIP. Pure energy, super-keen. Adored Freddie Mercury and regarded his Foo Fighters gig as as the best fun ever.”

The Foo Fighters also played at Vital in 2012.

In a statement announcing the news, the band said: ”The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

No further details about Hawkins' death were provided, although local media outlets reported that Hawkins had been suffering from chest pain and an ambulance had been called.

At the time of his death, Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. The band had played in San Isidro, Argentina, last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night - the day his death was announced.

Pictures on social media showed fans gathering in front of the stage at the Estereo Picnic festival, with lit candles being placed on stage.

The band were scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3 and were due to begin a new tour of North America in May.

Tributes to Hawkins poured in from fellow musicians including Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol.

Ozzy Osbourne praised Taylor Hawkins as a "great person and an amazing musician," and promised to "see him on the other side."

"@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician," Osbourne wrote on Twitter.

"My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans.

"See you on the other side - Ozzy."

Sharing a picture of Hawkins online Idol wrote: "So tragic. Rest in peace Taylor."

Singer Liam Gallagher said: “Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother.”

Tom Morello, of fellow rockers Rage Against the Machine, tweeted: "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend."

Miley Cyrus said she would dedicate her Saturday show to Hawkins.

"My favorite memory of Taylor is dancing round the drum kit while he played this song..." she posted on Instagram, with a picture of the Pretenders song Brass In Pocket. "Playing it on repeat, imagining us laughing forever."

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also expressed his condolences. "God bless Taylor," he wrote. "Peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love."

Northern Ireland musician Ricky Warwick, the lead singer with Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy, posted on Twitter: “Taylor Hawkins .. just awful, so sad. Thoughts with his family!! But man, you shone bright!!”

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.

He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.