Taylor Hawkins: Foo Fighters may not have ‘strength to continue’ after star’s death, says NI singer who backed legendary band in Belfast

Gilford's Tom Harte (right) with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins when his band, Trucker Diablo, supported the rock icons in Belfast in 2012.

A member of a band that supported the Foo Fighters in Belfast has told of his devastation at the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Trucker Diablo, formed in the Craigavon area, landed the gig at the Vital festival almost 10 years ago, and for Gilford-based singer Tom Harte it remains the highlight of his musical career.

Hawkins (50) died at a hotel in Bogota, Colombia, with the band due to play at a music festival at the weekend.

In a statement after an initial forensic examination, the Colombian attorney general’s office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 substances including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.

Harte said he was shocked at the news and fears it will be difficult for one of the biggest bands in the world to recover.

“You have to feel for Dave Grohl,” said Harte, lead singer with Trucker Diablo, who got a big break in 2012 when selected to provide support for the Foo Fighters when they played in Belfast’s Ormeau Park.

The gig, on August 21 2012, also featured The Black Keys and a day later Manchester 90s icons The Stone Roses headlined.

Grohl was famously the drummer with Nirvana before forming the Foo Fighters until the death of Kurt Cobain.

“He’s been the drummer in a band that lost its lead singer, now the lead singer in a band that’s lost its drummer. He must be thinking he’s cursed,” said Haret.

“Foo Fighters have been at the top of the music business for so long and we know from being in a band that it’s like a marriage. You’re best of friends and Foo Fighters have been such a close-knit band for so long that it will hit them all very hard. You wonder if they’ll have the strength to pick it all up again and continue.”

For Harte and his band, forming Trucker Diablo was about four kids from the 1980s having fun, and it’s something he saw in Foo Fighters when the opportunity came to mix with them backstage at Vital.

“They were living the dream all bands like us want to live. We were lucky to get a taste of it early in our career as a band and it’s been inspiring us ever since,” Harte added.

“Taylor was a regular guy. They all were. Having the time of their lives, living their dream in the sunshine, playing in front of thousands wherever they went. Their success was something that inspired so many bands into the industry.

“With some rock bands, members come in and members leave, but when someone who is a key part of the band, who has been with the band so long, is lost so suddenly and finally, it’s like a death in the family. We know from our own touring that you spend more time with your band than you do with your own family. And the death of Taylor Hawkins is something that’s going to be difficult to get past.

“We’ve been talking about this as a band over the weekend. If something happened to one of us, we don’t think we could continue. It just wouldn’t be the same.”

Trucker Diablo are set to head out on tour themselves later this year with dates lined up around the UK in September and October. They also have a new EP due for release and are planning a new album next year.

“We had listened to Foo Fighters for years and we couldn’t believe we’d been given the chance to play on the same stage as them,” said Harte. “It was a real kick start for us as a band.

“We were one of the up and coming acts at the time and won a competition to be part of the show. I think our style of music fitted best and it’s an opportunity we’ve always been grateful for, and something we will always look back on with pride. Listening to their music then being part of their show is still something that’s hard to us all to believe actually happened.”

Harte also recalled: “We brought the band some gifts from Ireland.

“Taylor was an absolute star, a drumming legend and gentleman. You have to be special to get to the top and even better than that to stay there for so long.”

Paramedics attempted to revive Hawkins, who was married with three children, on Friday night but there was no response. He was declared dead at his hotel in northern Bogotá where the band were due to play the latest concert in their world tour.