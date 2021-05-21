Taylor Swift Belfast ‘sightings’ sends social media into hysterics

Social media erupted with excitement over speculation pop superstar Taylor Swift is in Belfast, with Northern Irish fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the singer.

The frenzy over the whereabouts of the ‘Shake It Off’ hit maker was prompted after Northern Irish TV producer Aaron Nelson posted a TikTok video joking that he could be working on an unnamed project together with her.

The freelancer producer, who has worked on the likes of You’ve Been Framed and Coronation Street, posted on TikTok: “Taylor Swift is in Northern Ireland and I am in Northern Ireland to film a TV programme.

“What does this mean? Maybe it doesn’t mean anything or maybe it means something. TikTok I’ll let you decide,” he added, with a Taylor Swift track playing in the background of the video.

Having gone viral with over 120,000 views on the platform, there is now intense speculation the singer from West Reading in Pennsylvania is hitting the streets of Belfast.

The cast of new TV show, Conversations with Friends, which began filming in Belfast in April stars Joe Alwyn, Taylor's boyfriend, with the Twitter search “Taylor Swift in Belfast” also trending on Twitter.

Sightings of the singer have reportedly been made at Victoria Square in the city centre, with one fan joking: “Taylor Swift is in Belfast and we're experiencing the worst rain we've had in weeks.”

It’s been a successful period for the American singer, having just recently celebrated being awarded a Brits Global Icon Award at this year’s event in London’s O2 arena last week.

Swift became the first non-British woman to receive the award.