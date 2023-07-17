Taylor Swift has more number one albums than any woman in history

Taylor Swift officially has more number one albums than any woman in history.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), released earlier this month, is the third in her endeavour to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalogue.

It has officially debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11 number one albums.

Swift ties Drake’s record of 12 number one records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 number one albums to his name, and The Beatles, who have 19.

In addition to hitting the milestone, Swift has 2023’s biggest album release to date, with 716,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate.

An impressive 506,600 are in traditional album sales (a combination of 410,000 physical and 96,600 digital sales.)

With those figures, Swift has dethroned country singer Morgan Wallen, whose album One Thing At A Time sold 501,000 units in its first week.