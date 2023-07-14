Taylor Swift: NI fans hold out hope for next release after Dublin tickets sell out in an hour

Casey Grimley with her friends at their Eras party

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri (Credit: Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images)

It was a tale of contrasting fortunes for two Northern Ireland Taylor Swift fans today as pre-sale tickets for her Dublin shows went live and sold out within an hour.

Many lucky Northern Ireland Swifties were able to get their hands on some tickets for the hotly anticipated gigs next June, but others have inevitably been left disappointed.

Fans of the Shake It Off singer had been asked to register in advance in order to have a shot at grabbing some of the prized tickets.

Casey Grimley (17) from Armagh is one of those lucky fans who managed to get her hands on some tickets.

“I've never been more excited in my life,” she explained.

Due to some of the high-profile technical issues surrounding fans in America and other parts of the world getting tickets through Ticketmaster, Casey was nervous that she wouldn’t be able to get any before they sold out.

Fortunately for her she managed to grab some in time.

“It was nerve-racking but it was actually easier than I was expecting, there were only like 5,000 people in front of us in the queue.” she said.

Casey and her friends are all self-confessed Swifties, even recently hosting their own Eras party in honour of the multi award-winning artist.

Casey Grimley with her friends at their Eras party

Naturally, the teenager is delighted to have secured the tickets alongside her friends.

Being a younger Swiftie, Casey was first introduced to Taylor during her 1989 era.

“I’ve loved her since she first released Blank Space and I remember downloading it onto my iTunes on my iPad,” she said.

Unfortunately not all NI Swifties are as happy or lucky as Casey today.

Claire Dineley from Antrim (43) is a Taylor Swift superfan but unfortunately didn’t get a pre-sale code and therefore was unable to get pre-sale tickets.

“It’s disappointing, very disappointing,” she said.

To get access to pre-sale tickets, fans needed to receive a pre-sale code.

This was an attempt by Ticketmaster to reduce the large number of fans trying to get tickets at once.

Unfortunately, this meant that a lot of fans didn’t get pre-sale codes.

Claire feels the system for accessing tickets has punished the hard-core Taylor Swift fans.

“I don’t think it’s fair at all because these people that are used to reselling tickets, they know the system, they would know they need to register before an average person like me would know, so their system is making it even easier for the bots to get tickets,” she added.

General sale tickets will be available on July 20, but fans still need a pre-sale code to get those tickets.

Claire is now resigned to the fact she might not get a code for those tickets either.

“I would have to get a code on the 19th to get to the sale on the 20th and I honestly don’t think I’m going to get a code,” she said.

Claire was so prepared for the concert that she had already pre-booked her hotel in Dublin and is willing to pay extra if she can manage to access one of the now many tickets being resold on Ticketmaster.

“I had it [the hotel] for two nights and then she released a third night so I booked it for the third night,” she said.

“There’s a difference between what’s reasonable to pay and what I would pay, I would probably pay £600 for resold tickets.”