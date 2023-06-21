Taylor Swift: Ticket details for two Dublin dates as The Eras Tour comes to Ireland

Superstar Taylor Swift will be coming to Dublin in 2024.

The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker will be playing the Aviva Stadium on June 28 and 29 next year.

Tickets are to go on sale on July 13, 2023.

The star will play multiple dates in the UK and Ireland, also visiting Madrid, Lyon, Zurich and other European cities.

Swift will kick off the UK and Irish leg of the European tour with two Edinburgh concerts at the BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 7 and 8.

Following this, the pop icon will play Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 14 and 15.

She’ll then be in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium for one day on June 18.

She will also be playing four Wembley Stadium shows on June 21, 22 as well as August 16 and 17.

After the first two London shows, she’ll play the Dublin dates and jet off to Amsterdam.

She’ll finish off the tour with the two final London dates.

Swift is currently on the American leg of the Eras tour, which has drawn recording-breaking crowds.

The set of the show spans hits from her entire career. She performs 45 songs in the three and a half hour extravanganza.

Earlier this year, Swift was named global recording artist of the year for a third time – making her the most decorated act in the prize’s decade-long history.

The 33 year old pop superstar previously won the award in 2014 and 2019.

Fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page here up until June 22 at 11:59pm (local time) in the UK, and on June 23 at 11:59pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe.