Taylor Swift to close out historic show run at SoFi stadium in California (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Taylor Swift is set to close out a historic run of shows at the SoFi Stadium in California, following a week of Swift-mania across Los Angeles.

The US megastar has sold out six performances in a row at the venue in Inglewood, which can reach up to 100,000 capacity – the first artist to do so.

Big Hollywood names have been seen jamming out at the concerts including Channing Tatum, Cameron Diaz, Hilary Duff, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Fans at The Eras Tour shows have been encouraged to bring and trade handmade friendship bracelets, with thousands posting their exchanges online.

Swift has been supported by US rock trio Haim – made up of sisters Alana, Este and Danielle Haim, as well as Gracie Abrams for the SoFi shows.

Her sets have consistently run over three hours long as she goes back through her extensive back catalogue, with a combination of hit songs and two tracks unique to each performance – keeping the setlist fresh for fans.

Since kicking off the SoFi run last week the singer’s presence in California has prompted a number of special celebrations.

The Recording Academy announced a special pop-up exhibition – I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) – which will be on show at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles until September 18.

The exhibition will feature 11 costumes and two instruments from the US megastar’s recently released music video I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).

Los Angeles bakery Sweet Lady Jane’s has also launched a new cupcake, titled Taylor’s Version, and various merchandise stores and themed party nights have taken place across the city.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also reported to have taken part in a Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class while on holiday in Los Angeles.

Swift’s final show at SoFi is on Wednesday (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

TikToker Hannah Harmelin posted a video on Friday evening saying she spotted Mr Sunak at the end of her 7am indoor cycling class in Santa Monica, though Downing Street refused to provide a “running commentary” on the Prime Minister’s holiday activities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department also said it has been providing similar levels of security for Swift’s six-show run as it did for the 2022 Super Bowl.

The department said that additional law enforcement was being put in place throughout the history-making run.

Swift’s final show at SoFi on Wednesday comes a day after she once again dominated nominations at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

She picked up a total of eight nominations, including seven for her Anti-Hero music video as well as a nod in the artist of the year.

Swift enters the coveted latter category alongside musical titans Beyonce, Doja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj and Shakira.

The singer currently has 14 VMAs to her name and picked up the video of the year award last year for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version), which made her the first artist to win the coveted award three times.

Swift will now take a break before taking The Eras Tour to Mexico and South America, before returning to the US for further dates in October.