‘Teenage Dirtbag’ rockers Wheatus announce Limelight gig in Belfast

US-rock band Wheatus who will take to Limelight's stage this October

Belfast’s Limelight have announced they will host ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ rockers Wheatus in a one-night only show this Autumn.

The rock group, originally from New York, will perform in the city centre venue on 24th October with tickets on sale this Thursday, 4th April.

The band’s show comes as the group’s tune, which was released in 2000, is making a comeback after the “Teenage Dirtbag photos” trend on TikTok racked up over 2 billion views.

The videos, which see users posting throwback teenage photographs of themselves compared to the present have been embraced by the likes of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Mark Ruffalo, Lil Nas X, and Jon Bon Jovi.

The electric rock band also recently performed at the Everclear, Hoobastank and Living Colour festivals during their Summerland 2021 tour.

Despite their most famous song featuring on their eponymous debut album, Wheatus went on to release six studio albums, two live albums, and multiple additional singles.

Tickets for the show can be purchased via Ticketmaster.ie.