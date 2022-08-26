The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Queen to Led Zeppelin
Even rock’n’roll heroes can have a bad day at the office, writes Kevin E G Perry
Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.