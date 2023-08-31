The 1975 announce new UK dates for their Still… At Their Very Best tour

The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival (Lesley Martin/PA)

The 1975 have announced dates for the UK and Europe leg of their new Still… At Their Very Best tour.

The 22-date run, which includes two nights at London’s The O2, is set to be the indie rockers’ biggest shows in Europe and will bring a close to their 2022 album Being Funny In A Foreign Language era.

The band will kick off their tour in North America and Canada this autumn, with shows at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and New York’s prestigious Madison Square Gardens, before arriving in the UK and Europe for their February and March dates.

They will open in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on February 9 before heading to London, Manchester and Birmingham.

The group will then move to Lisbon on February 26 with dates lined up for Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Munich and more.

The band’s previous At Their Very Best tour was praised for its innovative staging which featured a multi-levelled set designed like a 1990s-style home.

However, it also made headlines after frontman Matty Healy performed bizarre antics including completing a series of push-ups and eating a raw steak live on stage.

Lawyers for The 1975 are also working to resolve a dispute with organisers of the Malaysian music festival that alleged the band breached its contract.

During their set at the Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur in July, Healy made a speech about homosexuality, which is illegal in Malaysia, and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald on stage.

The three-day event was axed and headliners Australian singer-songwriter The Kid Laroi and American rock band The Strokes did not play.

Event management company, Future Sound Asia, demanded that the band pay over £2 million in damages due to Healey’s “indecent stage behaviour” allegedly causing the event to be cancelled.

Tickets for the UK and Europe tour will be available via fan presale on Wednesday September 6 at 10am, with tickets then on general sale on Friday September 8 at 10am.