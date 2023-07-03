The Darkness bringing 20th anniversary album tour to Belfast’s Telegraph Building

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday morning.

The Darkness will bring a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album to Belfast, the British rock band have announced.

Released in 2003, Permission To Land took the band from their roots in Lowestoft, England, to the global stage by topping the UK charts, going five-time platinum and selling over 1.5 million copies in the UK alone.

The album was a commercial success around the world too, in particular the USA, Australia, Germany and Japan.

It spawned a series of hit singles including ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’, ‘Growing On Me’, ‘Get Your Hands Off My Woman’ and ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’.

The album also clocked up a series of awards including three BRIT Awards, two Kerrang Awards and an Ivor Novello for ‘Songwriters Of The Year’ among many others.

Lead singer Justin Hawkins left the band in 2006, but they reformed in 2011, touring Europe and South America the following year with Lady Gaga and released their comeback album ‘Hot Cakes’ that year and ‘Last Of Our Kind’ in 2015.

In 2017 the band ushered in a new era with the release of Pinewood Smile and the critically acclaimed record became their third UK Top 10 album.

With its successor Easter Is Cancelled (2019) achieving equally great heights there seemed no stopping the band. However, that album’s title proved semi-prophetic and following its release the world plunged into the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Darkness have now come full circle as their game-changing debut album Permission To Land turns 20 this year.

Lead singer and guitarist Hawkins said the success of their debut album had left the band “in shock and awe” back in 2003.

"As if by magic, Rock wasn’t dead! Fun wasn’t banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again,” he said.

"Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next twenty!”

The band are due to play The Telegraph Building in Belfast on December 2, with a night at the 3 Olympia Theatre in Dublin on December 3.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday morning at 9.00am.